Canada

N.B. man dead after car leaves roadway, crashes into trees on Route 105

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 23, 2024 11:31 am
1 min read
A close-up of police lights in front of a blurry daylight background. View image in full screen
Members of the Oromocto RCMP detachment attended a fatal crash on March 22, 2024 on the Route 105 highway.  The lights of a police cruiser are seen in this file image. Getty Images
A 39-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the New Brunswick community of Sheffield.

In a release, police said members of the Oromocto RCMP detachment arrived at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the scene of the incident on the Route 105 highway.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the vehicle, travelling westbound, crossed the centre line, left the roadway and crashed into a number of trees,” police said in a statement.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man from the nearby community of Burton, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police said a member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office and an RCMP collision reconstructionist were assisting with an investigation into the fatal collision.

“An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death,” police said.

