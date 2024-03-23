Menu

Traffic

Scarborough man dies in two-vehicle crash in Mono, Ont.: OPP

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 23, 2024 9:54 am
1 min read
OPP, fire crews and EMS all dispatched to the scene of the deadly crash Friday late afternoon. The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
OPP, fire crews and EMS all dispatched to the scene of the deadly crash Friday late afternoon. The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A 20-year-old man from Scarborough has died following a serious two-vehicle collision in the Town of Mono, Ont., OPP said Saturday.

Officers say they responded to reports of a crash just before 4 p.m. Friday on Airport Road, near County Road 7 and 5 Sideroad.

EMS, fire crews and OPP all attended the scene, where a 20-year-old man from Scarborough was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man was also transported to a trauma centre in the Toronto area. There was no update on his condition as of publishing time.

Three other people involved in the crash, two men and one woman, were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

OPP and the Traffic Collision Investigation team said Airport Road would remain closed during the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the two-vehicle crash is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP.

Fatal crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough as blast of winter returns
