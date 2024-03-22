Ontario man facing drug charges in connection with opiod death in Niagara Region

See more sharing options

A Leamington, Ont. man is facing charges in connection with an opioid death last spring in Niagara Region.

Niagara police say the 22-year-old is accused of mailing narcotics to a 23-year-old in Thorold who died of a suspected overdose.

“The postmortem investigation indicated that the deceased was found to have fatal levels of Oxycodone and Flubromazolam toxicity in his system,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Flubromazolam is a potent designer benzodiazepine that has been found in counterfeit Xanax pills. It is not prescribed to persons in Canada.”

The accused, arrested at his Leamington home on Thursday, faces three charges in all including the possession and trafficking of drugs.

He’s expected to face a judge in St. Catharines on May 2.

Close to $4,700 in cash, quantities of MDMA and electronic devices were also seized during the arrest.