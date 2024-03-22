Just a drill: Canadian Army to train in Prince Edward County

Send this page to someone via email

The Department of National Defence says an influx of soldiers in parts of Prince Edward County this weekend is no cause for alarm.

That’s because members of the Canadian Army are scheduled to conduct infantry training near Ameliasburgh, Ont., from Friday to Sunday.

The training, which will take place on private property, will not involve weapons or ammunition, officials said in a media release Friday.

“This activity is practice for later activities at Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) bases and ranges and allows the unit and personnel to confirm their skills locally before further training at approved facilities,” the release reads.

“It supports year-round readiness and prepares local Army Reserve members to support CAF missions at home and around the world.”

The public may see soldiers in uniform and an increase in military traffic on local roads and highways as a result of the training, DND says.

“All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience in these areas during the exercise dates,” the release says.

“Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.”