Guitar with Guns N’ Roses autographs to be auctioned off by Sherwood Park Goodwill

Staff at the Sherwood Park Goodwill store are preparing to auction off a very unique donation, one that likely has ties to one of music’s biggest bands.

Staff say an unknown donor dropped off some music paraphernalia in February which staff immediately recognized as a guitar, autographed by members of Guns N’ Roses.

Goodwill staff described the find as something “so unique and so rare, we have to ensure the item finds a forever home, while honouring our mission.”

Doug Roxburgh, the director of brand integrity and marketing with Goodwill, said staff immediately got to work trying to verify the authenticity of the signatures on the guitar.

Staff consulted with experts in the music industry to see if the autographs were real, but came up short when they were told that “authentication would be improbable” because there’s no evidence of the band signing the guitar, among other reasons.

The guitar was eventually taken to Clinton Beck of Beck Antiques and Jewellery for verification of the signatures.

“Judging by the type of pen used, the dates beside the signatures, the type of guitar used and how the autograph strokes look, it is extremely likely that these are real,” Beck, who has 35 years of experience with historical items of interest, told staff at Goodwill.

Goodwill is now using the unique find to raise money for programs to help people with disabilities.

“With the likelihood of the signatures being verified as likely real, Goodwill Industries of Alberta is looking to raise money for their mission programs with this magnificent piece,” said Roxburgh.

“We believe this will be a phenomenal addition for many collectors.”

Goodwill Industries will host a silent auction starting Monday, March 25 until Saturday, April 1.

Bids must be made in person at the Sherwood Park Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Centre located at 130 Athabascan Ave.