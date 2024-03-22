March madness: Parts of N.B. could get up to 40 cm. of snow in weekend storm

Send this page to someone via email

The first weekend of spring is projected to deliver some wintery weather conditions to New Brunswick, with up to 40 centimetres of snow being forecast for the province’s central and northeastern areas.

In a winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada on Friday, hazardous winter conditions are said to begin near noon on Saturday and continue until Sunday morning.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” read a statement from the weather agency on Friday afternoon.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Areas including Miramichi, Bathurst, and the Acadian Peninsula are expected to receive the heaviest amount of snowfall.

Less snow is expected in locations like St. Stephen, Kent County, and Fredericton, with portions of southern and eastern New Brunswick forecast to receive 15 to 25 centimetres of snow combined with some freezing rain.

“Snow, heavy at times, will develop around noon Saturday then become mixed with or change to freezing rain and rain Saturday night then changing back to snow before ending early Sunday morning,” reads another statement.

“Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.”

Environment Canada also added there will be a risk of freezing rain Saturday night in Stanley, Doaktown, Blackville County, and the Miramichi area.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect near New Brunswick’s Fundy Coast — as up to 40 milimetres of rain is being forecast for Saint John, Sussex, and the Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County area. Snow is said to develop near noon on Saturday and then transition to rain by the evening.

“Five to 10 cm of snowfall is possible before the changeover,” an Environment Canada rainfall warning said.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

The messy conditions aren’t entirely limited to New Brunswick, as some areas of Nova Scotia will receive heavy rain as well.

Digby, Yarmouth, and Shelburne County are all forecast to receive up to 30 millimetres of rain on Saturday and into Sunday.

“Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected,” Environment Canada said.