Intake of 200-plus cats, kittens will impact resources: BC SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA says it’s preparing for a massive intake of 200-plus cats and kittens — an effort that will impact its resources.

However, unlike most intakes, the SPCA says the cats and kittens are in good shape, as the homeowner was responsible, albeit overwhelmed, in caring for strays.

“What we understand right now from the owner is that people started dumping ‘stray’ cats in his yard several years ago,” said BC SPCA spokesperson Eileen Drever.

2:01 Cat cloning process success for Okanagan woman

“But he has since become completely overwhelmed by the sheer number of them, especially considering most of the kittens and their moms are living inside the home.”

Story continues below advertisement

The residence is in northern B.C., in Houston, a three-and-a-half-hour drive northwest of Prince George.

View image in full screen BC SPCA

The SPCA says despite its extensive experience, this intake “is exceptional and will draw extensively on all the organization’s resources to care for these animals in need.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“There is so much coordination and resource allocation that goes into caring for a number of cats this significant, especially given that many of them are very young kittens,” said Drever. “The last time I remember us involved in a single intake of kittens this large was back in the late 1990s.”

1:39 Global Okanagan Adopt A Pet, March 11, 2024

The SPCA says it has already visited the property and has provided food, supplies and litter while intake efforts are underway.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we initially attended, our teams were quite surprised to see how well the animals have been taken care of, all things considered,” said Drever. “But without a quick intervention the chance of their welfare suffering is very high. The cats mostly appear to be in good shape and seem quite social.”

The SPCA says the cats and kittens will eventually be put up for adoption, but only after veterinary care, including spay or neuter surgery.

4:17 Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association

The organization also noted that it’s exploring the possibility of renting a large indoor space as a temporary measure to house them until they can be safely transported to its animal centres across the province.

More information about the BC SPCA, including how to donate, is available online.