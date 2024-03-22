Menu

Canada

Health Canada issues recall for some Disney character toys

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 4:06 pm
1 min read
Health Canada is recalling two children’s toys of popular Disney characters Donald Duck and Daisy Duck because they can pose a choking hazard.

The figures were sold as part of the Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends pack.

Only the Donald and Daisy Duck figures present a choking hazard risk, the recall notice states, because the heads can “become detached during use and pose a choking hazard.”

Health Canada issued recalls for some toys of Disney characters because they can pose a choking hazard. View image in full screen
Health Canada issued recalls for some toys of Disney characters because they can pose a choking hazard. Source: Health Canada

A posting on the federal recall website says people should “immediately stop using the recalled figures” and contact the toymaker Mattel for a refund.

Health Canada issued the recall along with the United States Consumer Safety Product Commission and Mattel Canada.

The recall notice states Mattel received three reports of the heads detaching in the U.S. and none in Canada, as of March 21. It also says no injuries have been reported.

Approximately 11,300 of the units were sold in Canada and 204,000 sold in the U.S. between June 2023 and February 2024.

The toys can be identified by the model number HPJ88, which is found on the base of the Goofy figure in the package.

