Okanagan weather: Chance of showers for the last week of March

Send this page to someone via email

The last week of March kicks off under a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with temperatures rising from below freezing to low double digits with a slight chance of showers late in the day.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of sprinkles return on Tuesday with a daytime high back in low double digits.

Mostly cloudy skies return Wednesday and Thursday with highs popping from the low double digits to the low teens to finish the week as the chance of showers diminishes.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Good Friday sees clearing skies with highs back in the low teens.

Sunnier conditions return for the rest of Easter weekend with afternoon highs hopping into the mid-teens both Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Easter Monday could be even sunnier with a daytime high hopping into the upper teens.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.