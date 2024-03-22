1 dead, 2 others sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Hamilton’s westend.

Police closed off a stretch of Highway 52 at Powerline road just before 11:30 a.m. after a sedan and an SUV collided.

Hamilton paramedics say a female died at the scene while a male with life-threatening injuries was taken to a trauma centre.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

One other female was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that the roadway, between Jerseyville West and Governor’s Road, is likely to remain closed for most of Friday afternoon.

Hamilton Police investigating a serious collision at 52 & Powerline Rd. More details to be released when available. https://t.co/MCmuqKcp98 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 22, 2024