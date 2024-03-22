Menu

1 dead, 2 others sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
Hamilton Paramedics say one person has died while another was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 52, west of Hamilton , Ont. View image in full screen
Hamilton Paramedics say one person has died while another was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 52, west of Hamilton , Ont. Global News
One person is dead and another was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Hamilton’s westend.

Police closed off a stretch of Highway 52 at Powerline road just before 11:30 a.m. after a sedan and an SUV collided.

Hamilton paramedics say a female died at the scene while a male with life-threatening injuries was taken to a trauma centre.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
One other female was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that the roadway, between Jerseyville West and Governor’s Road, is likely to remain closed for most of Friday afternoon.

