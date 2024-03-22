Soda purchase leads to $100K lottery win for Brighton woman: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A soda purchase led to a Brighton, Ont., woman earning a $100,000 prize on a lottery ticket on Valentine’s Day.

According to the OLG, Karen Martin claimed the top prize on on an Instant Gold Pursuit ticket she purchased on Feb. 14 at the Mac’s store on Elizabeth Street in Brighton.

The dental assist says she only initially planned to purchase a soda at the store.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I stopped to pick up a Diet Pepsi and ended up with $100,000,” she said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The 62-year-old resident says she she shocked when she discovered her win via the OLG app.

“I told my husband, daughter and son in law right away,” she said. “My family was very excited for me and wanted to see the validation screen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Martin plans to celebrate her win with her family on a vacation — a location has yet to be determined.

“I feel very excited and happy,” she said. “It’s an experience you can’t put into words.”