‘I had to catch my breath’: Campbellcroft couple win $100K prize on lottery ticket

A couple from Campbellcroft, Ont., plan to use their lottery ticket winnings from some “much-needed” home renovations.

According to the OLG, Margret and John Beatty won the top prize of $100,000 on an Instant Gold Pursuit ticket. Each ticket cost $25.

The couple, who have been married for over 40 years, say they have been playing the lottery for decades, since the Wintario days launched in the mid-1970s.

“We play a variety of games and bought this ticket because we won $250 on the first Gold Pursuitt ticket we purchased,” they shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Their winning ticket was purchased at the Giant Tiger on Peter Street in Port Hope, 20 kilometres south of Campbellcroft.

“I checked the ticket at least 100 times a day,” Margret quipped. “I had to catch my breath.”

She says she discovered the win after checking the ticket using the OLG app.

“I gasped and said, ‘Wow, really,'” she said. “I showed John and he said, ‘woohoo!'”

Margret said they’re grateful for the win.

“This win will help us pay some bills and do some much-needed work around our home,” she said. “We welcome this windfall with gratitude.”