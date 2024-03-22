Guelph MP explains his support of amended NDP motion on Israel-Hamas conflict

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Liberal MP Lloyd Longfield issued a statement regarding the vote on a controversial NDP motion that had asked the House of Commons to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Longfield was one of 204 MPs who voted in favour of the heavily amended NDP motion on Monday. Three Liberal MPs joined all 115 Conservative MPs in voting against the motion, which was backed by a majority of Liberals, and all NDP, Bloc, and Green MPs.

The motion, that was amended by the Liberals during a heated debate in the House of Commons, urges Canada to work “towards the establishment of the State of Palestine as part of a negotiated two-state solution, and maintain Canada’s position that Israel has a right to exist in peace and security with its neighbours.”

In a news release issued on Friday, Longfield explains why he voted in favour of the amended motion and why it is important to have a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Based on the amendments, I was satisfied we have landed in the right place that is consistent with our work to provide humanitarian aid and find a lasting solution to find a peaceful resolution to respect human rights in this region,” Longfield said.

The amended motion included calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the end of shipping arms to Israel and Hamas laying down their arms.

“It calls on Canada to support the work of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, sanction extremist settlers and maintain sanctions on Hamas leaders and continue to work to ensure Canadians trapped in Gaza reach home safely,” Longfield said.

The motion was mostly a symbolic gesture as it was non-binding but it did spark division among the Liberal caucus with some very supportive of Israel and others calling the attacks in Gaza “horrific.”

— with files from the Canadian Press