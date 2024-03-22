Menu

Share

Crime

Man found dead in Main Street apartment, Winnipeg homicide unit investigating

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 12:46 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police see spike in homicides as year closes
"We were on pace to be in the 30s which would be more normal before the pandemic but with that spike in the last eight weeks we found ourselves climbing back into the 40s," Police chief Danny Smyth said Monday. "Our major crimes units have been working steadily ever since the pandemic with a high clearance rate." – Jan 2, 2024
Winnipeg’s homicide unit is looking into a man’s death after he was reported unresponsive in an apartment suite.

Winnipeg police said the unresponsive man was reported Tuesday morning at an apartment building in the 800 block of Main Street.

The 24-year-old, who police said was originally from South Indian Lake, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Murdo Baker.

His family has been told, authorities said.

Winnipeg cops probing Sept 2023 homicide seek identity of man seen on bike
