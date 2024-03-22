Man found dead in Main Street apartment, Winnipeg homicide unit investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s homicide unit is looking into a man’s death after he was reported unresponsive in an apartment suite.

Winnipeg police said the unresponsive man was reported Tuesday morning at an apartment building in the 800 block of Main Street.

The 24-year-old, who police said was originally from South Indian Lake, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Murdo Baker.

His family has been told, authorities said.