London Knights keep bid for first overall intact going into season’s final game

Denver Barkey scored a goal and added an assist to reach 100 points as the London Knights held on for a 4-3 victory over the Windsor Spitfires on March 22 at Budweiser Gardens.

Barkey became the first Knight since Luke Evangelista to hit the century mark. Evangelista had 111 points in 2021-22.

The victory allowed London to maintain control of their own fate in their push to finish first overall in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Knights will need at least one point in their final game of the year against Guelph to clinch.

Windsor did not make things easy.

The Spitfires got the opening goal of the game when a Carson Woodall shot hit a stick and deflected into the London net at 12:07 of the first period.

The Knights came flying back into the game with three goals in the first 5:37 of the second period.

Sam O’Reilly took a puck to the net from the left side of the Windsor zone to tie the game 1-1 with his 19th goal of the year.

Just one minute and seven seconds later, Denver Barkey’s 34th goal and 99th point of the season made it 2-1 London. Easton Cowan picked up an assist on the play and that stretched his franchise-record point streak to 35 games. Cowan was given a video tribute and a standing ovation during the game.

Alec Leonard found a loose puck in front of the Spitfires net just over a minute after Barkey’s goal and Leonard scored to put the Knights ahead 3-1.

Veteran Windsor forward Ryan Abraham snapped his 31st goal into a top corner to cut London’s advantage to one goal going into the final 20 minutes.

Ryan Struthers tipped in a Tanner Winegard shot at 2:11 of the third period to tie the game.

The Knights got the game winner at 7:37 when Barkey fed Cowan on a London power play and the Knights held on from there.

London outshot the Spitfires 33-22.

The last ten 100-point performers for the London Knights

Denver Barkey joined the 100-point club with a goal and an assist against the Windsor Spitfires. The 100-point mark has now been hit ten times by a London player since 2014-15.

Here is the list:

100 – 2023-24 – Denver Barkey

111 – 2021-22 – Luke Evangelista

102 – 2019-20 – Connor McMichael *season ended early due to COVID-19

107 – 2018-19 – Kevin Hancock *Hancock split the season between the Knights and the Owen Sound Attack

121 – 2015-16 – Christian Dvorak

116 – 2015-16 – Mitch Marner

107 – 2015-16 – Matthew Tkachuk

126 – 2014-15 – Mitch Marner

109 – 2014-15 – Christian Dvorak

102 – 2014-15 – Max Domi

Up next

The Knights will complete their regular season schedule on Sunday, March 24 at home to the Guelph Storm at 4 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

London won the first four games of the season series between the teams by a combined 17-6.

The Storm won the most recent meeting 5-4 at the Sleeman Centre on March 6.

Coverage will start at 3:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.