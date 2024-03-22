Call about man swinging 2-by-4, ‘acting strange’ leads to warrant arrest: Belleville police

Send this page to someone via email

A call about a man spinning while swinging a wooden two-by-four and “acting strange” has led to the arrest of a wanted man in Belleville, Ont., police say.

Police were called to the report of a man walking down the road, swinging the piece of wood near Farley Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The male was reportedly acting strange, unsteady on his feet and spinning around,” police said in a media release Friday.

Police say officers identified the man as a suspect wanted on multiple endorsed arrest warrants for possession of stolen property, two counts of theft, fraud and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Christopher Lloyd, 44, of no fixed address, was arrested on the strength of the warrants and re-released on an undertaking

He is scheduled to appear in court in April.