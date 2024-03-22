Menu

Crime

Call about man swinging 2-by-4, ‘acting strange’ leads to warrant arrest: Belleville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
Belleville police say a call about a man spinning around while swinging a two-by-four led to the arrest of a wanted man Thursday. View image in full screen
Belleville police say a call about a man spinning around while swinging a two-by-four led to the arrest of a wanted man Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A call about a man spinning while swinging a wooden two-by-four and “acting strange” has led to the arrest of a wanted man in Belleville, Ont., police say.

Police were called to the report of a man walking down the road, swinging the piece of wood near Farley Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

“The male was reportedly acting strange, unsteady on his feet and spinning around,” police said in a media release Friday.

Police say officers identified the man as a suspect wanted on multiple endorsed arrest warrants for possession of stolen property, two counts of theft, fraud and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Christopher Lloyd, 44, of no fixed address, was arrested on the strength of the warrants and re-released on an undertaking

He is scheduled to appear in court in April.

