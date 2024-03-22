Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, March 22

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, March 22'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, March 22
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, March 22.
Hockey Helps the Homeless, Saskatoon Blades final regular season game, and spring cleaning tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, March 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Former NHLers lace up for Hockey Helps the Homeless

It’s an important fundraiser each year involving former NHLers in support of those who are less fortunate.

Hockey Helps the Homeless is back for a third year in Saskatoon.

Former NHLers Rich and Ron Sutter join Chris Carr to speak about their involvement in the tournament, how it helps the community and how people can get involved.

Click to play video: 'Former NHLers lacing up the skates for Hockey Helps the Homeless'
Former NHLers lacing up the skates for Hockey Helps the Homeless

Saskatoon Blades wrapping up WHL regular season

The Saskatoon Blades are wrapping up the WHL regular season with a home-and-home series against the Prince Albert Raiders.

Still to be decided for the Blades is whether they will win the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s regular-season champion, and their first-round match-up partners, which could be the Raiders.

Saskatoon Blades communications manager Tanner Chubey looks at the final two games of the season and fan appreciation night on March 23 in the regular season finale for the team.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades wrapping up WHL regular season'
Saskatoon Blades wrapping up WHL regular season

Saskatoon Fire presents spring cleaning tips

It is the time of year to set aside a few minutes to make homes safe.

That included revisiting fire escape plans and checking the batteries in smoke alarms.

Saskatoon fire marshal Ryan Bradley looks at what homeowners need to do around their homes for spring.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Fire Department with spring cleaning tips'
Saskatoon Fire Department with spring cleaning tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 22

It’s sunny, but cold — Emily-May Simmonds has your Friday, March 22, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 22'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 22
