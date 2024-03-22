Menu

Weather

Toronto under a snowfall warning Friday as about 15 cm expected

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 7:09 am
1 min read
Cars drive through blowing snow during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Cars drive through blowing snow during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Toronto as about 15 cm of snow is expected to fall on Friday.

“Peak snowfall rates of 2 cm per hour possible,” the weather agency said.

In its warning, issued just before 6 a.m., Environment Canada said the snow will begin Friday morning and tapper off from the west to the east by Friday night.

“Light snow is expected to begin this morning, but should intensify late in the afternoon or evening,” the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said the snow may have “a significant impact on the evening commute in urban areas.”

They warn drivers should adjust their driving to changing road conditions as visibility may suddenly be reduced at times in heavy snow.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada said.

