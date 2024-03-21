Suspect remains at large in “serious” Stanley Park sex assault

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they are still working to identify a suspect in a “serious” daytime sexual assault in Stanley Park.

Police say the victim, a woman in her 50s, was attacked on the Lees Trail just north of Lost Lagoon around 10:45 a.m.

“This is a very active investigation and we still need to identify the suspect,” Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer said at a press conference Thursday.

Police have not released many details about the incident, but Palmer described it as a “sexually motivated stranger attack”

Palmer said police have deployed additional foot, bike, vehicle and mounted patrols in the park, and have specialized sex crimes investigators and forensics experts assigned to the file full-time.

Police have questioned one person, a known sex offender, in relation to the attack, but have ruled them out as a suspect.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, about five-feet seven-inches tall and clean-shaven, wearing a dark toque, a running jacket and dark pants.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or any related video. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-4021.