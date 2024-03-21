Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Suspect remains at large in “serious” Stanley Park sex assault

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 5:20 pm
1 min read
A cyclist rides on the road in the park on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say they are still searching for a man accused in a sexual assault in Stanley Park on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police say they are still working to identify a suspect in a “serious” daytime sexual assault in Stanley Park.

Police say the victim, a woman in her 50s, was attacked on the Lees Trail just north of Lost Lagoon around 10:45 a.m.

“This is a very active investigation and we still need to identify the suspect,” Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer said at a press conference Thursday.

Vancouver police step up patrols in Stanley Park following alleged sex assault

Police have not released many details about the incident, but Palmer described it as a “sexually motivated stranger attack”

Palmer said police have deployed additional foot, bike, vehicle and mounted patrols in the park, and have specialized sex crimes investigators and forensics experts assigned to the file full-time.

Woman attacked in Stanley Park
Police have questioned one person, a known sex offender, in relation to the attack, but have ruled them out as a suspect.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, about five-feet seven-inches tall and clean-shaven, wearing a dark toque, a running jacket and dark pants.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or any related video. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-4021.

 

