Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Poilievre’s non-confidence motion over carbon price hike fails in House of Commons

By Naomi Barghiel Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 6:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre calls Trudeau ‘a fake and a phony’ as Conservatives threaten ‘carbon tax election’'
Poilievre calls Trudeau ‘a fake and a phony’ as Conservatives threaten ‘carbon tax election’
WATCH: Wednesday's question period in Canada's House of Commons continued its heated debate on carbon pricing leading up to April 1st, when a proposed hike is scheduled to increase by 23 per cent. During the heated debate, the House Speaker warned Poilievre about using unparliamentary language, after the Opposition Leader said the “prime minister once again demonstrates that he is a fake and he is a phony.”
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s non-confidence motion in the government over the carbon price increase set for April 1 has failed.

Poilievre faced a vote on the motion after his earlier push this week to stop the annual carbon price increase was defeated, and he introduced the non-confidence motion.

The House of Commons shut down Poilievre’s “spike the hike” motion Wednesday, with Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault saying, “We can’t put climate change on pause.”

Poilievre introduced the motion earlier this week to stop the annual carbon price increase, which is set to rise to $80 per tonne on April 1 from the current $64 per tonne.

Increases are scheduled to take place annually until 2030 when the pollution levy is set to reach $170 per tonne.

A non-confidence vote allows members of Parliament to either affirm their support for the current cabinet or force an ousting.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP have an agreement with the Liberals to support them on confidence matters in exchange for pushing legislative priorities like pharmacare.

Click to play video: 'Guilbeault defends carbon pricing as more provincial Liberals voice concern'
Guilbeault defends carbon pricing as more provincial Liberals voice concern

This is the final sitting week for MPs before April 1, and the Conservatives signalled plans to use a variety of legislative tools to stop the carbon price increase.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On Monday, Poilievre pushed for an emergency debate in the House of Commons.

Ultimately, Speaker Greg Fergus denied the request, saying the request did not meet the requirements under the standing orders of the House.

On Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said that the government will not pause the increase, despite receiving a request from the Liberal premier of Newfoundland and Labrador and growing concerns from Ontario Liberals about the policy, saying climate change isn’t stopping.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cost of climate change are also going up. And we can’t put climate change on pause. We can’t put climate impacts on pause,” Guilbeault said.

“And if Canada doesn’t do its fair share when it comes to fighting climate change, how can I go and talk to China or India or other countries in the world and say, ‘Hey, let’s work together on finding a solution to climate change’? Because there’s only one way that we solve this and it’s together.”

— with files from Global News’ David Baxter.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices