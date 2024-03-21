58-year-old dies following 2-vehicle collision in Perth County: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 58-year-old has died as a result of injuries suffered during a crash in West Perth, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County.

The two-vehicle collision occurred just after 2 p.m. on Perth Road 180 between Line 26 and Line 28.

Police initially said that four people had been taken to hospital for treatment, including one with serious injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They have not provided any further details about the collision or the deceased.

On Thursday, they announced that the 58-year-old person had succumbed to their injuries.

Perth 180 was closed for several hours as officers investigated the collision but OPP say it has now reopened.

Police say officers are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.