Education

N.S. college students worried about missed class time: ‘What’s the point of having a diploma?’

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 5:00 am
2 min read
Students concerned about missed class time at N.S. college
Some students in a Nova Scotia Community College program are speaking out after missing months of class time during a staffing shortage. As Ella Macdonald reports, the students say the school is refusing to provide refunds for missed time since they will still graduate and receive diplomas.
Students in the two-year social services program at Nova Scotia Community College’s Ivany Campus in Dartmouth say they’re feeling overlooked.

An instructor announced she was transferring campuses in October 2023, which left the college looking for a new teacher for the second semester.

However, students say it took months to find a replacement and in the meantime, they lost instruction time.

“They didn’t post her job when they knew that she was leaving. They didn’t post her job until Dec. 15,” student Charley Green said.

A new instructor wasn’t in place until mid-February 2024 and students say they missed classes in behavioural learning strategies, as well as grief and loss.

Both those classes are essential to begin working in the field.

“We’ve only had two classes of each of those courses this entire semester,” Green said.

With work placements beginning next month, Green’s classmate, Koby Barkhouse, says the class is feeling underprepared.

“This is our base ground. This is where we learn to work with those who are going to be vulnerable,” Barkhouse said.

“We’re the ones that they’re coming to for guidance and if we can’t provide that for them, it almost seems not right in a sense.”

Green says when she reached out to NSCC for a refund, she was told that wasn’t going to happen since the students would still be receiving their diplomas.

“If we don’t get the knowledge, at least give us a refund for what we missed,” Green said.

Barkhouse is further concerned about what that missing knowledge will mean for their future careers.

“You’re getting your diploma but where’s the knowledge behind it, right? If you don’t have it to back it up, what’s the point of having a diploma?” Barkhouse said.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson from NSCC acknowledged there were interruptions during the term and said they had reached out to the students.

“Student success is paramount for the College, and we want to ensure their educational program outcomes are met and they are prepared for the future,” Katie Gordon wrote.

“We will continue to work directly with the students, and we appreciate them bringing the issue forward.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

