Crime

RCMP drug bust in Misipawistik Cree Nation, Man. sees 1 person jailed

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
RCMP drug bust in Misipawistik Cree Nation, Man. sees 1 person jailed
File / Global News
One person is in jail after an RCMP drug bust in Misipawistik Cree Nation, Man.

On Wednesday, as a part of an ongoing investigation, RCMP say they used a search warrant at a home on River Road in the community.

Officers arrested two suspects, who were put in jail, and found over “140 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, illicit pills, cash and drug related paraphernalia,” RCMP said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 42-year-old from Misipawistik Cree Nation faces several drug-related charges, Mounties said, as well as charges of theft and disobeying an order of court.

Police add that the 38-year-old woman who was also arrested was later released without charge.

The investigation continues.

Driver charged in historic methamphetamine bust in Boissevain, Man. granted bail
