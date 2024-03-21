Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Winnipeg police arrest group of young people after machetes, throwing knives stolen

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 3:33 pm
Reducing crime by supporting youth
Advocates say one way Winnipeg's crime problem can turn around is by providing proper guidance and support to youth – Aug 22, 2023
Five teens and a 21-year-old were arrested after weapons were stolen from a store. No one was hurt.

Wednesday, Winnipeg police said they were told about a robbery by a group of suspects in the 500 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Officers said a group of young people had gone to the business and taken three machetes and throwing knives, then fled to a mall across the street.

Six people were arrested in the mall, authorities said, and three 18-inch machetes and a pack of three eight-inch throwing knives were found and taken by police.

An investigation revealed that the suspects were associated with another person who had gone to the store to shoplift, mainly machetes and knives, police said.

A 21-year-old man and 13- and 16-year-old boys face weapons-related charges, and charges of theft under $5,000, authorities said. All were released by way of undertakings.

Three girls aged 15 to 16 years were also arrested, police said. One of the 15-year-olds was put behind bars, and the other girls were given trespassing notices and released without charges, officers said.

‘It will not be fine’: Winnipeg youth system needs revamp in light of increased crime, advocate says
