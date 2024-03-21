B.C. weather: More daily weather records set in Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A long-lasting ridge of high pressure that bathed B.C. in warmly welcomed heat for nearly a week has moved on.

However, not before setting more daily temperature records on Wednesday.

In all, five communities set new records, with Osoyoos being the province’s and nation’s hot spot at 20.4 C.

The town’s former record for March 20 was 18.0 C, which was set in 1998.

3:56 Global Okanagan Weather: March 20, 2024

The record-setting trend began Friday, when 10 communities set records for March 15, and continued.

On Tuesday, 10 more communities set new daily records for March 19.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Below are the five communities, all located in the Interior, which set daily temperature records on Wednesday.

Creston

New record : 16.7 C

: 16.7 C Old record: 15.5 C, set in 2019

Osoyoos

New record : 20.4 C

: 20.4 C Old record: 18.0 C, set in 1998

Summerland

New record : 15.6 C

: 15.6 C Old record: 14.8 C, set in 2019

Vernon

New record : 16.2 C

: 16.2 C Old record: 15.8 C, set in 2019

Warfield

New record : 19.9 C

: 19.9 C Old record: 15.7 C, set in 2020

2:06 B.C. evening weather forecast: March 20

For Thursday, Osoyoos was listed as the nation’s hot spot at noon with a temperature of 15. 0 C – well above the seasonal normal of 10 C, but also well below the record of March 21 of 19.5 C (2019).

Further upcoming weather forecasts have temperatures around 10 C for the next few days.

A list showing daily weather summaries is available online.