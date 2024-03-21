B.C. weather: More daily weather records set in Interior

A long-lasting ridge of high pressure that bathed B.C. in warmly welcomed heat for nearly a week has moved on.
However, not before setting more daily temperature records on Wednesday.
In all, five communities set new records, with Osoyoos being the province’s and nation’s hot spot at 20.4 C.
The town’s former record for March 20 was 18.0 C, which was set in 1998.
The record-setting trend began Friday, when 10 communities set records for March 15, and continued.
On Tuesday, 10 more communities set new daily records for March 19.
Below are the five communities, all located in the Interior, which set daily temperature records on Wednesday.
Creston
- New record: 16.7 C
- Old record: 15.5 C, set in 2019
Osoyoos
- New record: 20.4 C
- Old record: 18.0 C, set in 1998
Summerland
- New record: 15.6 C
- Old record: 14.8 C, set in 2019
Vernon
- New record: 16.2 C
- Old record: 15.8 C, set in 2019
Warfield
- New record: 19.9 C
- Old record: 15.7 C, set in 2020
For Thursday, Osoyoos was listed as the nation’s hot spot at noon with a temperature of 15. 0 C – well above the seasonal normal of 10 C, but also well below the record of March 21 of 19.5 C (2019).
Further upcoming weather forecasts have temperatures around 10 C for the next few days.
A list showing daily weather summaries is available online.
- For the 1st time, Canada will set targets for temporary residents
- Family who immigrated to Canada says they couldn’t stay amid high cost of living
- Quebec woman ordered to pay 27 fines worth $13K for having temporary car shelter
- 5 students ingest edibles brought to Halifax elementary school, taken to hospital: police
Comments