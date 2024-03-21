Suspect caught shoplifting, linked to broader case and jailed, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is behind bars after Winnipeg police caught someone allegedly stealing sunglasses at the outlet mall on Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Wednesday afternoon, officers were told about a known man who was seen shoplifting sunglasses as a part of the Retail Theft Initiative, authorities said.

When they got there, police said they saw a man making a run for it out of the mall with the glasses and went after him.

The suspect was followed to the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue, where he was cuffed, authorities said.

Police said three pairs of sunglasses, worth about $1,400, were found on the 36-year-old.

An investigation linked the man to 11 other thefts both at the outlet mall and other locations, officers said, adding the suspect made off with over $16,400 in items.

