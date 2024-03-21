Menu

Canada

Regina police send warning on ‘grandparent scams’ after multiple calls

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
Regina police car
Also known as ‘grandparent scams,’ the fraud involves someone calling a senior and telling them about an emergency situation the caller is facing. File/ Global News
Regina police are warning seniors in the community of a new set of emergency scams.

Also known as “grandparent scams,” the fraud involves someone calling a senior and telling them about an emergency situation the caller is facing.

The scams are often directed at grandparents to “play on their emotions to compel them to release thousands of dollars,” according to police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a release Thursday, Regina police said they had received multiple calls about the scams over the last three days.

Some scams include grandparents getting a frantic phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild who said they were in trouble and needed help, or that they needed thousands of dollars to post bail, repair a car, and cover lawyer fees.

“In some cases, fraudsters posed as police officers and the victims provided their home addresses to pick up bond money.”

Regina police said officers would never pick up bond money at a person’s home.

Anyone who thinks they’re a victim of a scam or suspects someone is trying to defraud them should call police at 306-777-6500 or 911 in an emergency.

