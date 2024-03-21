Menu

Canada

Canadian woman shot dead outside convenience store in Mexico

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2024 10:45 am
1 min read
The flag of Mexico in front of the sun.
A Mexican flag waves in front of The National Palace in Mexico City on April 24, 2023. The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Marco Ugarte.
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of the death of a Canadian killed in Mexico.

Mexican police have identified the woman as Gabriele Schart, saying she died in a shooting on Saturday in Querataro, which is in Central Mexico.

They say she and a friend were outside a convenience store when they were reportedly approached by alleged armed criminals who shot them after demanding their belongings.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Schart died at the scene while her friend was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

According to a post by her son on a Facebook page for Schart’s business Ziplote in southern Mexico, she was heading back to Canada to care for her sick mother.

Trending Now

The post says she had been living in Mexico for the last decade.

The family has started a GoFundMe to cover transportation and funeral costs, which said she was planning to “make it back to London, Ontario in about a week.”

— with a file from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel.

