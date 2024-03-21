Canadian woman shot dead outside convenience store in Mexico

Send this page to someone via email

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of the death of a Canadian killed in Mexico.

Mexican police have identified the woman as Gabriele Schart, saying she died in a shooting on Saturday in Querataro, which is in Central Mexico.

They say she and a friend were outside a convenience store when they were reportedly approached by alleged armed criminals who shot them after demanding their belongings.

Schart died at the scene while her friend was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

According to a post by her son on a Facebook page for Schart’s business Ziplote in southern Mexico, she was heading back to Canada to care for her sick mother.

The post says she had been living in Mexico for the last decade.

The family has started a GoFundMe to cover transportation and funeral costs, which said she was planning to “make it back to London, Ontario in about a week.”

— with a file from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel.