Megan Fox confirms Machine Gun Kelly engagement was called off

Send this page to someone via email

Megan Fox has confirmed that her engagement to rapper Machine Gun Kelly was called off last year, though the actor refused to reveal the current state of their relationship.

During an interview shared Wednesday on Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Fox, 37, spoke candidly about several subjects, but said the latest status of her romance with the musician is “not for public consumption.”

Though things appear complicated between the Transformers star and Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker), Fox called him her “twin soul.”

“I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” Fox said. “What I can say is (he) is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” she continued. “Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement in January 2022.

Their relationship attracted ample media attention, much to do with their public displays of affection and Fox’s admission that they on occasion drank one another’s blood “for ritual purposes.”

In 2022, Fox defended the practice in an interview with British Glamour and clarified that anyone “imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood” is incorrect.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,” she said.

In her ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview, Fox likened the blood-drinking to children pressing their bleeding thumbs together on the playground when they believe they’ve found their soulmate.

Fox called any “persistent” rumours stemming from the blood-drinking — namely that she is Satanic or connected to the Illuminati — “a very misunderstood thing.”

“I don’t know why it started. There was just that one time I said I drink blood ritualistically, and then everybody was like, ‘She’s into Satanic rituals,'” Fox chided.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans of the celebrity couple in February 2023 fretted the stars may have broken up after Fox deleted all pictures with Machine Gun Kelly from her social media pages. Fox also posted a series of photos referencing Beyoncé’s Lemonade album, which has become culturally synonymous with cheating.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Fox, however, later denied any infidelity in their relationship.

5:57 Shedding light with our obsession with celebrity breakups

Megan Fox reveals her cosmetic surgeries — except one

While on ‘Call Her Daddy’ Fox also set the record straight on the sort of cosmetic procedures she’s had — apart from one surgery she did not want to disclose.

Story continues below advertisement

Fox said she’s had three surgeries on her breasts, with the first being when she was in her 20s and the last procedure being completed recently.

The Jennifer’s Body star said she also had one rhinoplasty when she was around 23 years old.

Then, Fox said there was one other cosmetic procedure she had done but was unwilling to name publicly.

“There’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping because it was really good and it’s not a known plastic surgery. People don’t even really know about it,” she said.

“I don’t like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia,” Fox maintained. “So, when I go to have a surgery it’s a very big deal.”

“I’m very afraid of dying under general anesthesia, so I haven’t had much surgery because of that,” she said, adding that she makes her surgeons disclose any “bad omens” they may have witnessed ahead of her procedures, namely owls, crows and dead insects.

Fox denied having undergone any face-lift, buccal fat removal, liposuction, body contouring or Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedures.

The pressure of being a sex symbol

Fox has long since been an international sex symbol within the entertainment world, but that doesn’t mean she enjoys the label.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it adds pressure to a girl who has body dysmorphia and never really saw herself that way,” Fox revealed. “And the things that I thought were my strengths, like my mind, my intelligence or my sense of humor, those things are not acknowledged, and instead I’m being acknowledged for something I don’t identify with or as.”

Fox said being perceived as a sex symbol forced her “to wear a character I wasn’t trying to wear.”

“You assign the character to me, and then you torture and demonize the character,” Fox said of the public. “You created her and then you murdered her.”

Fox called the experience of fame “really haunting.”

In an Instagram post advertising her ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview, Fox issued a “trigger warning” to anyone who doesn’t “understand sardonic or self deprecating humor” or has “a compulsive need to vomit negativity onto others.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Don’t bother watching this, you’re gonna be really lost and overstimulated,” Fox warned the humourless.