Cannabis

5 students ingest edibles brought to Halifax elementary school, taken to hospital: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 9:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More kids needing medical help due to ingesting marijuana edibles'
More kids needing medical help due to ingesting marijuana edibles
RELATED - Manitoba's Poison Centre has seen an increase in kids needing medical help after ingesting marijuana edibles – Mar 23, 2023
Police are investigating after five students at a Halifax elementary school were taken to hospital after consuming cannabis edibles that were brought to the school by a classmate.

In a statement on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police confirmed that officers responded to Springvale Elementary at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in relation to a suspected drug ingestion by several students.

“A student brought packages of labeled cannabis edibles from home to the school and shared with four other students,” said police Const. John MacLeod in an email.

“The students were taken to hospital for treatment.”

A text and email was sent to parents at the school on Wednesday evening notifying them to the incident.

“Please take a moment this evening to talk with your children about the importance of not sharing food/drink with other students, and not accepting food/drink from other students,” the email read.

“The safety and well-being of all our students is our highest priority.”

Police said an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

More to come. 

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Study finds cannabis poisonings among children have spiked since edibles became legal'
Health Matters: Study finds cannabis poisonings among children have spiked since edibles became legal
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

