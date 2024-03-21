Driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A driver died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Tuesday morning, police say.

The collision happened just before noon on Four Mile Creek Road near Line 4 and saw a Subaru driven by an 80-year-old man come together with Dodge Ram pickup truck travelling southbound.

The man and a female passenger in his vehicle were both taken to an out-of-region hospital after the incident.

A 65-year-old woman driving the pickup suffered minor injuries, say investigators.

The driver of the Subaru died in hospital on Wednesday while the passenger remains in critical condition.

Niagara police say an investigation is ongoing.