Traffic

Driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 9:04 am
1 min read
Niagara Regional Police say a driver succumbed to injuries in hospital after a crash on Tuesday in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Niagara Regional Police say a driver succumbed to injuries in hospital after a crash on Tuesday in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Don Mitchell / Global News
A driver died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Tuesday morning, police say.

The collision happened just before noon on Four Mile Creek Road near Line 4 and saw a Subaru driven by an 80-year-old man come together with Dodge Ram pickup truck travelling southbound.

The man and a female passenger in his vehicle were both taken to an out-of-region hospital after the incident.

A 65-year-old woman driving the pickup suffered minor injuries, say investigators.

The driver of the Subaru died in hospital on Wednesday while the passenger remains in critical condition.

Niagara police say an investigation is ongoing.

