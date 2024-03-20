Vernon, B.C. philanthropists host Easter fundraiser to support community

Once a week, instead of furniture, the Packman Moving & Labour Services moving truck is loaded up with warm meals, coffee and goodies to help feed people.

“We do full meals every week for senior citizens and families, the homeless, just anybody that’s hungry,” said Tracey Griffin, co-owner of Packman Moving & Labour Services with her husband, Jimmy Miller.

For the last five years, the entrepreneurs double as philanthropists, also running Packman Opens Hearts.

“The way the world works now, every one of us is one step away from being in that position,” said Griffin.

“I hear the stories from people out here and one of the first times we went out, in the beginning, one of the girls came over to me and asked if we had any socks. We didn’t have any socks; I never thought about socks.

“She had her feet wrapped up in paper towels to try to stay warm and that one broke my heart, and the following week we had socks and we’ve had socks every week since.”

To continue their work, the couple relies on donations from local businesses and Good Samaritans on social media to help them pull off the weekly meal delivery. Right now, they are preparing to give out Easter Sunday dinner to more than 60 people and are fundraising to make it extra special by adding little chocolates and goodies.

The fundraiser is two days of pictures with the Easter Bunny on March 23 and March 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Co-Op Gas Bar on 27 Street in Vernon.

The photographs for families and pets are by donation. There will also be coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and more.

To sweeten the deal they are raffling off a new bike for $10 a ticket to help raise funds to continue their work. For more information about how to enter the draw as well as about their program visit their Facebook page.