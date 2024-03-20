Menu

Crime

Vancouver collision leaves cyclist with ‘life-threatening injuries’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 8:55 pm
1 min read
The intersection where a cyclist was struck on Monday morning, leaving them with critical injuries. View image in full screen
The intersection where a cyclist was struck on Monday morning, leaving them with critical injuries. Global News
Vancouver police are seeking witnesses to a collision on Monday that left a cyclist with “life-threatening injuries.”

In a media release, police said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Calls for increased pedestrian safety after child injured in collision in Kitsilano'
Calls for increased pedestrian safety after child injured in collision in Kitsilano

The cyclist was heading northbound on Maple Street at 4th Avenue when she was struck by the driver of a Toyota Venza in the intersection.

“The cyclist’s leg was trapped under the car, and required Vancouver Fire Rescue Services to use the jaws of life to rescue her,” Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The 36-year-old remains in hospital.

Anyone who saw the crash or has relevant video is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

