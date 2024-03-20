Vancouver collision leaves cyclist with ‘life-threatening injuries’

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are seeking witnesses to a collision on Monday that left a cyclist with “life-threatening injuries.”

In a media release, police said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m.

The cyclist was heading northbound on Maple Street at 4th Avenue when she was struck by the driver of a Toyota Venza in the intersection.

“The cyclist’s leg was trapped under the car, and required Vancouver Fire Rescue Services to use the jaws of life to rescue her,” Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

The 36-year-old remains in hospital.

Anyone who saw the crash or has relevant video is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.