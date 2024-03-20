Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police look for witnesses after pedestrian hit in University district

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 2:52 pm
1 min read
The Kingston Police Crest on the shoulder of a police uniform. View image in full screen
Kingston police are looking to speak with witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Brock Street and University Avenue early Saturday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are hoping to speak to witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the University district over the weekend.

Investigators say the pedestrian was struck while crossing the street near Brock Street and University Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A police spokesperson tells Global News the incident is not being investigated as a hit and run.

Trending Now

Witnesses and anyone with information including video footage are asked to contact Const. Ashley Jackson at 613-549-4660 ext. 6327 or via email at ajackson@kingstonpolice.ca

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices