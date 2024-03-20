Kingston police look for witnesses after pedestrian hit in University district

Police are hoping to speak to witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the University district over the weekend.
Investigators say the pedestrian was struck while crossing the street near Brock Street and University Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
A police spokesperson tells Global News the incident is not being investigated as a hit and run.
Witnesses and anyone with information including video footage are asked to contact Const. Ashley Jackson at 613-549-4660 ext. 6327 or via email at ajackson@kingstonpolice.ca
