Co-workers on Manitoba First Nation win $100K lotto prize

A group of co-workers from Koostatak, Man. (Fisher River Cree Nation), are sharing a big lotto win.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced Wednesday that Aaron Mason, Cynthia Anderson, Douglas Murdock, and John Carson won just over $100,000 on the Feb. 28 Lotto 6/49 and Extra draw thanks to a ticket they purchased at a gas station and convenience store in the community.

The colleagues said they’ve been buying regularly buying tickets for years.

“I had no idea we had won until the cashier checked the ticket,” said Mason, who claimed the prize, which earned each of the four around $25,000. I just fell kind of quiet for a second then immediately called (the other group members). It was such a surprise.”