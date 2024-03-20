Menu

Economy

Utility and tech stocks boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is seen Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
Strength in utility and technology stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move up in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.22 points at 21,937.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.80 points at 39,143.56. The S&P 500 index was up 3.84 points at 5,182.35 points, while the Nasdaq composite was up 11.05 points at 16,177.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.68 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was down US$1.39 at US$81.34 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$1.40 at US$2,161.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.06 a pound.

