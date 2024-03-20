Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Prince Rupert emergency department closed for 3rd night in a row

By Angela Jung & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 11:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Emergency room closures continue throughout northern BC'
Emergency room closures continue throughout northern BC
Thousands of people seeking emergency care were turned away Tuesday. For the third night in a row, the emergency department in Prince Rupert closed with no advance notice. Angela Jung has more on how staffing issues are impacting rural communities the most.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the third night in a row, the emergency department at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital was closed on Tuesday.

Those needing emergency health services in the coastal B.C. city had to wait until 8 a.m. Wednesday for the reopening, or travel two hours to Terrace.

The sudden closure at the emergency room happened at 3 p.m., with North Health issuing a closure alert at 3:03 p.m. on its Facebook page.

Northern Health said the closure was due to “challenges with physician coverage.”

“The timing of interruptions is subject to change, as we are continually working to ensure physician and nursing staff coverage for emergency department services,” Northern Health said in a social media post.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Emergency rooms in Masset, Prince Rupert, Hazelton and Kitimat have all had to temporarily close their doors several times recently due to shortages of either nurses or physicians.

Story continues below advertisement

A rural health-care advocate told Global News there needs to be better contingency plans to prevent emergency room closures.

Paul Adams, with BC Rural Health Network, said closures are a symptom of a larger systemic issue that impacts all British Columbians.

“We actually have these challenges where people have to go super long distances to seek care,” he said.

“That puts additional strain on emergency services for ambulance supply. Then we see a lack of ambulances for those who dial 911. That has a trickle-down effect.

Trending Now

“These patients make their way to emergency departments in these larger centres. There is a downstream and upstream effect on the rural population.”

Global News has reached out to Northern Health for comment.

Click to play video: 'Rural vs urban health care divide'
Rural vs urban health care divide
Advertisement
More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices