Crime

Belleville police called to ‘heated’ fight between father, son at construction site

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 11:34 am
1 min read
Belleville police say officers had to be called in when an argument between a father and son working at the same construction site turned physical Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Belleville police say officers had to be called in when an argument between a father and son working at the same construction site turned physical Tuesday afternoon. Darryn Davis/Global News
Belleville, Ont., police say officers were called in to break up a fight between a father and son working at the same construction site Tuesday.

Police were called to what was described as a disturbance at a construction site in the city’s east end around 4:20 p.m.

They say two employees — a father and his son from Oshawa — were engaged in a physical fight when officers arrived.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Police learned that a 40-year-old male from Oshawa and his 18-year-old son, also from Oshawa, were both working at the same job site when they became engaged in a verbal argument however it became heated and led to the physical fight,” police said Wednesday.

Trending Now

Police say the father was “cautioned regarding an assault,” but no charges were laid.

Officers helped the son find a ride back to Oshawa so the father and son did not have to travel together, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no word from police about what the father and son were arguing about before the dispute turned physical.

