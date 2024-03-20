Belleville police called to ‘heated’ fight between father, son at construction site

Belleville, Ont., police say officers were called in to break up a fight between a father and son working at the same construction site Tuesday.
Police were called to what was described as a disturbance at a construction site in the city’s east end around 4:20 p.m.
They say two employees — a father and his son from Oshawa — were engaged in a physical fight when officers arrived.
“Police learned that a 40-year-old male from Oshawa and his 18-year-old son, also from Oshawa, were both working at the same job site when they became engaged in a verbal argument however it became heated and led to the physical fight,” police said Wednesday.
Police say the father was “cautioned regarding an assault,” but no charges were laid.
Officers helped the son find a ride back to Oshawa so the father and son did not have to travel together, police said.
There was no word from police about what the father and son were arguing about before the dispute turned physical.
