Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, March 20

Stuffing the bus for the Saskatoon Food Bank, monitoring interior design trends, and new exhibits at Remai Modern.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, March 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Stuff the bus for the food bank: Medic Minute

Record numbers of people are using food banks across the county, including the Saskatoon Food Bank.

Medavie West Health Services is teaming up with partners across the city to stuff the bus for the food bank.

Saskatoon Paramedics Association president Paul Hills has the details of the event on March 27 and how the public can get involved.

4:04 Stuff the bus for the food bank: Medic Minute

Monitoring interior design trends: Décor and Design

Two recent shows in Las Vegas were giving those in the interior design industry insight into trends and design direction.

Metric Design owner Tamara Bowman says it’s important for designers to stay up on the trends and how building materials are changing.

Bowman looks at several takeaways and the changes she is seeing in this Décor and Design segment.

4:14 Monitoring interior design trends: Décor and Design

New exhibits at Remai Modern: Experience Saskatoon

Two new exhibits at the Remai Modern are showcasing some of the more than 8,000 pieces of artwork in its collection.

The first pays homage to the gallery’s past while looking to the future, while the second highlights artists’ interpretation of performance scores.

Remai Modern communications manager Stephanie McKay explores the two exhibits in Experience Saskatoon and shares when they can be viewed.

4:08 New exhibits at Remai Modern: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 20

Negative temperatures return — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, March 20, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

