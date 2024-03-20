Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops probing Sept 2023 homicide seek identity of man seen on bike

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police are looking to identify this man as part of a homicide investigation.
Winnipeg police are looking to identify this man as part of a homicide investigation. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are looking to identify a man in connection with their investigation into a fatal September 2023 shooting.

The incident took place on Sept. 10 in the 200 block of College Avenue, where police found a man with a gunshot wound outside an apartment building.

The victim, 25-year-old Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriquez, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

Police said Wednesday that the homicide unit continues to investigate, and are hoping to identify a man captured on surveillance footage riding a bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
