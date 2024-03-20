Winnipeg cops probing Sept 2023 homicide seek identity of man seen on bike

Winnipeg police are looking to identify a man in connection with their investigation into a fatal September 2023 shooting.
The incident took place on Sept. 10 in the 200 block of College Avenue, where police found a man with a gunshot wound outside an apartment building.
The victim, 25-year-old Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriquez, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.
Police said Wednesday that the homicide unit continues to investigate, and are hoping to identify a man captured on surveillance footage riding a bike.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
