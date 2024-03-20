Winnipeg cops probing Sept 2023 homicide seek identity of man seen on bike

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are looking to identify a man in connection with their investigation into a fatal September 2023 shooting.

The incident took place on Sept. 10 in the 200 block of College Avenue, where police found a man with a gunshot wound outside an apartment building.

The victim, 25-year-old Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriquez, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

Police said Wednesday that the homicide unit continues to investigate, and are hoping to identify a man captured on surveillance footage riding a bike.

Winnipeg police are looking to identify this man as part of a homicide investigation. Winnipeg Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement