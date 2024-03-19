2 dead, 1 injured in Caledon collision: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a tw0-vehicle collision in Caledon Tuesday evening, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred on Highway 10 near Old Base Line Road.

Police said the driver and passenger in one of the vehicles were both pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital. The state of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police said Highway 10 will be closed for several hours while officers investigate.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Update: The driver and passenger of one vehicle have both been pronounced as deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to hospital. Hwy 10 will remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues. ^jb — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 20, 2024