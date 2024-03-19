Menu

Canada

2 dead, 1 injured in Caledon collision: OPP

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 10:13 pm
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. File photo
Two people were killed and one person was injured in a tw0-vehicle collision in Caledon Tuesday evening, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred on Highway 10 near Old Base Line Road.

Police said the driver and passenger in one of the vehicles were both pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital. The state of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Police said Highway 10 will be closed for several hours while officers investigate.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

