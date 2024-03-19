Moose Jaw left in economic uncertainty with Hoopla hanging in the balance

Send this page to someone via email

Hoopla is one of the two largest high school athletic events in the province, competing only with track and field for the top spot.

The Saskatchewan high school provincial basketball tournament is hosted in a different city every year, and with it comes a big economic impact. This year the tournament is supposed to be played in Moose Jaw, Sask.

More than 700 athletes will compete in tournament, as well as 100 coaches and thousands of fans make the trip to watch their family and friends compete.

“We’re still planning as if it’s happening,” Hoopla organizing committee chair Roger Morgan said.

With the provincial government and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation butting heads in contract negotiations, STF has been taking job action for the last two months. This week, extra curriculars will be cut province-wide on Thursday and Friday.

The decision on whether or not the tournament will be cancelled is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“We are keeping hope that the STF and the provincial government will reopen negotiations in the next couple of days. It’s got to happen sometime, so today would be a great day to reopen negotiations, and then we’ll continue on with without a blip.”

The uncertainty has left the city of Moose Jaw in a difficult position.

Places such as restaurants and hotels have prepared for an influx of people to the community and have ordered more food or have prepared to have more staff in place for the rush.

“It’s terrible for lots of business that look forward to these events to pay bills through the month, hotels that have been telling people for a long time that there is no room available,” the Mad Greek restaurant owner John Iatridis said.

The economic impact on Moose Jaw could be a big one.

According to Jacki L’Heureux-Mason, the Moose Jaw tourism executive director, more than 2,100 people could come to the city.

“I certainly feel for both sides on this but I feel a lot for the businesses that have been through a lot since 2020 and just recovering after a two and a half year pandemic,” she said.

“This was going to be something we were looking forward to for the entire community. Hotels have been sold out for a year. Businesses have scheduled their staff to be in extra time. It’s been something they’ve been really looking forward to.”

She went on to say the tournament could bring in millions of dollars if it is played.

Moose Jaw Mayor Clive Tolley said he hopes a deal gets done and people are still able to experience what Moose Jaw has to offer.

“Hopefully there will be an agreement and it will proceed and that would be pretty exciting for the city of Moose Jaw,”