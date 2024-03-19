Menu

Crime

One in custody after Orchard Park Mall threat report

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
A heavy police presence happened at Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A heavy police presence happened at Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon. Global News
Kelowna Mounties have one person in custody after a report of threats at Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna.

At approximately 12:56 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a report of a person with a firearm and threatening others,” RCMP said.

“Numerous officers including members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team arrived at the mall almost immediately when it was determined there was no incident including the use of a firearm.”

The area is again open to the public and the investigation remains ongoing.

