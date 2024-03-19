One in custody after Orchard Park Mall threat report

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties have one person in custody after a report of threats at Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna.

At approximately 12:56 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a report of a person with a firearm and threatening others,” RCMP said.

“Numerous officers including members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team arrived at the mall almost immediately when it was determined there was no incident including the use of a firearm.”

The area is again open to the public and the investigation remains ongoing.