B.C. pet killer Kayla Bourque placed under new court-ordered conditions

A B.C. woman once described as a “high-risk violent offender” and who has prior convictions for torturing and killing animals has been placed under new court-ordered conditions while she lives in the community.

On Tuesday Kayla Bourque, 34, consented to a six-month recognizance — a form of court order — with 16 conditions, including a no-contact order and a strict overnight curfew.

The order stems from a January 2023 allegation in Surrey, details of which are covered by a publication ban.

The Crown alleged there were reasonable grounds to fear she would cause serious harm to another person as a result of her criminal record and her psychological and psychiatric assessments which indicate she has a moderate to high risk for sexual offending or violent re-offending.

Bourque pleaded guilty to killing animals and causing pain and suffering more than a decade ago for slaying and eviscerating her family’s pet dog and cat between 2009 and 2010.

At the time, a psychiatrist described her as an “affectionless psychopath,” and the court heard how she had expressed a desire to murder a homeless person.

Court decisions related to the case also described her as a sexual sadist with antisocial personality disorder.

In 2018 she was the subject of public notification by the Ministry of Public Safety when she relocated from New Westminster to Surrey. At the time, the former SFU criminology student was considered a “high-risk violent offender” and subject to 43 court-ordered conditions.

Along with the midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew, her new conditions also include a no-contact order with a person whose identity is covered by the publication ban.

They also include a ban on associating with anyone younger than 18 or with vulnerable people including the elderly or mentally disabled without permission from a probation officer.

She’s additionally banned from accessing online content or possessing any audio, video or written description of violence against people or animals.

Other conditions include a ban on possessing weapons or having possession or care of animals and birds.