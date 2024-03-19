Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. pet killer Kayla Bourque placed under new court-ordered conditions

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 9:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Dangerous, high-risk’ offender back in court'
‘Dangerous, high-risk’ offender back in court
WATCH: A woman prosecutors say poses a risk to harm people, and who has a history of violence, will not be put back behind bars. Instead, Kayla Bourque was released on a recognizance, with a string of conditions. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. woman once described as a “high-risk violent offender” and who has prior convictions for torturing and killing animals has been placed under new court-ordered conditions while she lives in the community.

On Tuesday Kayla Bourque, 34, consented to a six-month recognizance — a form of court order — with 16 conditions, including a no-contact order and a strict overnight curfew.

The order stems from a January 2023 allegation in Surrey, details of which are covered by a publication ban.

Click to play video: 'Public warning issued after convicted pet killer moves to Surrey'
Public warning issued after convicted pet killer moves to Surrey

The Crown alleged there were reasonable grounds to fear she would cause serious harm to another person as a result of her criminal record and her psychological and psychiatric assessments which indicate she has a moderate to high risk for sexual offending or violent re-offending.

Story continues below advertisement

Bourque pleaded guilty to killing animals and causing pain and suffering more than a decade ago for slaying and eviscerating her family’s pet dog and cat between 2009 and 2010.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

At the time, a psychiatrist described her as an “affectionless psychopath,” and the court heard how she had expressed a desire to murder a homeless person.

Court decisions related to the case also described her as a sexual sadist with antisocial personality disorder.

Click to play video: 'Pet killer Kayla Bourque granted unsupervised outings'
Pet killer Kayla Bourque granted unsupervised outings
Trending Now

In 2018 she was the subject of public notification by the Ministry of Public Safety when she relocated from New Westminster to Surrey. At the time, the former SFU criminology student was considered a “high-risk violent offender” and subject to 43 court-ordered conditions.

Along with the midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew, her new conditions also include a no-contact order with a person whose identity is covered by the publication ban.

Story continues below advertisement

They also include a ban on associating with anyone younger than 18 or with vulnerable people including the elderly or mentally disabled without permission from a probation officer.

She’s additionally banned from accessing online content or possessing any audio, video or written description of violence against people or animals.

Other conditions include a ban on possessing weapons or having possession or care of animals and birds.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices