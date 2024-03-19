Menu

Crime

Power tools stolen from a trailer outside Guelph home: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 19, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
Investigators say $5,000 in power tools were stolen from a trailer parked outside a home in Guelph. View image in full screen
Investigators say $5,000 in power tools were stolen from a trailer parked outside a home in Guelph. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police are investigating a break-in and theft at a trailer parked outside a residence.

Officers were called to an area of Essex Street and Glasgow Street South on Monday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Investigators believe the trailer had been entered sometime overnight and say a large number of Milwaukee-brand power tools and batteries were stolen from the trailer.

The value of the tools is around $5,000, police say.

There is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

