Power tools stolen from a trailer outside Guelph home: police

Guelph police are investigating a break-in and theft at a trailer parked outside a residence.
Officers were called to an area of Essex Street and Glasgow Street South on Monday.
Investigators believe the trailer had been entered sometime overnight and say a large number of Milwaukee-brand power tools and batteries were stolen from the trailer.
The value of the tools is around $5,000, police say.
There is no suspect information available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
