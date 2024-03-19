Cocaine worth $194M seized at Port of Halifax after tip from U.S. Homeland Security

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it has seized more than 1.5 tonnes of cocaine from a shipping container that was destined for Europe at the Port of Halifax.

The CBSA says in a news release it was first tipped off on March 4, when U.S. Homeland Security Investigations flagged the shipping container, which originated from California.

“From there, CBSA Intelligence began tracking the container of interest as it made its way to Canada,” the agency wrote in a Tuesday news release.

On March 6, the container was examined at the port in Halifax.

“Border services officers conducted an in-depth search, leading to the seizure of 1,556 kilograms of cocaine found concealed inside the container,” the release noted.

The seizure has been valued at approximately $194 million.

The evidence has been turned over to the RCMP as part of the investigation.