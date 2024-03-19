SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays name Jose Berrios opening day starter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
DUNEDIN, Fla. – The Toronto Blue Jays have named right-hander Jose Berrios as their starting pitcher on opening day for the Major League Baseball season.

The 29-year-old posted an 11-12 record in 2023 with a 3.65 earned-run average and 184 strikeouts in 32 starts.

Berrios is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA and nine strikeouts in 13 innings this spring during the exhibition schedule.

He will take the mound for real when the Jays open the regular season March 28 on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays will counter with Zach Eflin.

Toronto’s home opener at the renovated Rogers Centre is set for April 8 against the Seattle Mariners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

