Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, March 19

Black Business Expo in Saskatoon, and spring routines with Adrianne Vangool.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, March 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Black Business Expo first-of-its-kind event in Saskatoon

A first-of-its-kind event in Saskatoon is showcasing Black businesses in the city.

The Black Business Expo aims to foster networking and empower economic opportunities within the community.

Realtor Jide Oyetuga shares his story with Chris Carr and explains what people can expect at the expo taking place March 24-25 at Prairieland Park.

4:24 Black Business Expo first of its kind event in Saskatoon

The benefits of walking: Healthy Living

A change of season brings new routines and activities to enjoy and add to our day.

Physiotherapist Adrianne Vangool says one routine that benefits most people is a daily walk, be it down the street or around the block.

Vangool looks at the benefits of walking and how to get into a routine in Healthy Living.

3:58 The benefits of walking: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, March 19

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, March 19.