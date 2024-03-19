Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Energy stocks help S&P/TSX composite creep higher, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index creep higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.28 points at 21,842.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 165.78 points at 38,956.21. The S&P 500 index was down 5.35 points at 5,144.07, while the Nasdaq composite was down 76.33 points at 16,027.12.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.57 cents US compared with 73.85 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up 47 cents at US$82.63 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up six cents at US$1.76 per mmBTU.

Trending Now

The April gold contract was down US$7.20 at US$2,157.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.08 a pound.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices