Winter weather travel advisory hitting parts of central Ontario

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for parts of central Ontario Tuesday, with flurries expected throughout the region.

Environment Canada says communities along Lake Huron and south of Georgian Bay are being impacted, including Huntsville, Parry Sound and Barrie.

Flurries, heavy at times, are expected to significantly reduce visibility and produce local snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres.

The weather agency warns that scattered light flurries will continue Tuesday night with minor accumulations possible.

Flurries, heavy at times, are expected to return on Wednesday along with the risk of snow squalls in some areas.

The weather agency warns that snow squall watches or warnings may be required as the event draws nearer.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

The weather agency warns that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.